Marvel Legends Venom Sibling Multipack Drops As An Exclusive

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hasbro is adding a new exclusive to their Marvel Legends line in the form of this symbiote multipack that features Venom along with his siblings Riot and Agony. They even squeezed host Eddie Brock in there as an alternate head for Venom. Pre-orders will go live beginning at 9am PST / 12pm EST today August 2nd priced at a whopping $77.99. The Venom multipack is exclusive to Amazon, so reserve one while you can. It's expected to ship out in December. You can pre-order it here while it lasts.

Marvel Legends Series Venom Multipack: "Captured by the Life Foundation and subjected to excruciating experiments, Eddie Brock finds himself forcibly separated from Venom as his captors seek to harvest the symbiote's offspring. One of five sibling symbiotes harvested from Venom by the Life Foundation, the Riot symbiote shows a predilection for hammers and other bludgeoning weapons. Unique amongst her symbiote siblings, Agony possesses all the same abilities as her siblings, with the added power to spit deadly acid."

On a related note, the Venom Muiltipack isn't the only Marvel Legends release in recent weeks. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Attuma BAF wave is live alongside a collection of new figures that launched during San Diego Comic-Con 2022. You can check out a breakdown of those pre-orders below.

Finally, a Venom Lethal Protector Marvel Comic Cover Funko Pop was released back in May, and pre-orders for the non-glowing version are still available here at Entertainment Earth for $19.99. Venom: Lethal Protector is notable for being the first series that featured Venom as the main character and explored Eddie Brock's background. It also portrays Venom as an anti-hero that turns over a new leaf in San Francisco and winds up fighting alongside his nemesis Spider-Man.