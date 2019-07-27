New Marvel Star Simu Liu Answers Fan Questions, Reveals Desire to Befriend Ryan Reynolds

Marvel’s newest leading man, Simu Liu, is already becoming a fan favorite with his delightful social media posts. The actor best known for his role on Kim’s Convenience will soon be starring in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The actor has been sharing some old tweets, proving he was always meant to play the character. Liu also recently opened up his account to fan questions and revealed his goal of befriending Ryan Reynolds.

Ask me anything. Accurate answers not guaranteed. — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) July 27, 2019

“Ask me anything. Accurate answers not guaranteed,” he wrote.

“What’s your top goal in life?,” @Svetoisckia asked.

“Befriending Ryan Reynolds and slowly stealing rolls of toilet paper from him every time I’m over,” he replied.

Excellent response! Here are some more questions and answers from Liu’s impromptu Twitter Q&A:

“Is any part of Shang-Chi’s costume purple?,” @WesternU asked.

“No but light purple was definitely a distinct possibility that was tossed around,” Liu answered.

“Have you been fitted for your costume yet?,” @Joe_Kerrrr asked.

“I’ve been employed for like 9 days dude chill,” Liu replied.

“What are u most excited about with joining the mcu? @widowscapt wrote.

“Hugging Tom Hiddleston,” Liu joked.

“What’s the best fun fact you’ve learned about the Shang-Chi character?,” @alledsantiago wondered.

“He listens to country music,” Liu revealed.

“Have you met Sebastian Stan?,” @poetichoodd inquired.

“How could I have met a Sebastian Stan… when I already am one,” Liu shared.

“How are you so funny tell me your secret,” @marvelscashton asked.

“My ghostwriter is Ryan Reynolds,” Liu quipped. (He clearly does love Reynolds!)

The Shang-Chi film will be helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton (Short Term 12, The Glass Castle) on a script by Wonder Woman 1984‘s David Callaham. Awkwafina and Tony Chiu-Wai Leung have also been confirmed for the film, with the latter playing The Mandarin.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.