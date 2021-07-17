✖

Now that all six episodes of Loki have debuted on Disney+, the streamer has added the Tom Hiddleston-starring show to its official timeline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Surprisingly enough, Loki isn't added to the watching order after WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as the shows were released, nor is it sandwiched between The Avengers and Thor: The Dark World technically when the show takes place.

Instead, Loki is currently located between Avengers: Endgame and WandaVision. The series does, after all, pick up seconds after a moment in Endgame though it quickly pivots from that in pursuit of time-traveling antics.

(Photo: Disney+)

Now that the Infinity Saga has come to pass, Marvel Studios has grown more towards non-linear storytelling. In fact, the outfit's latest feature — Black Widow — is another prequel, set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has gone on record saying the production house isn't opposed to telling more stories in the past should the situation and script warrant it.

"Certainly this film and this story is a particular case for Natasha," the producer said at the time. "But the notion of exploring the past, present, and future of the MCU is certainly in the cards for all of our characters. This particular story of this particular cast is very personal, very specific to Natasha."

According to Loki director Kate Herron, it was "always" in the plan to jump through time with Loki and the Time Variance Authority.

"What happened [between] when [Loki and Sylvie] met him and when the multiverse was born was still on the table, that's something obviously me, the writers, Michael [Waldron, the head writer], and the studio discussed and worked on," Herron the filmmaker previously told Entertainment Weekly. "I think honestly, for me and the writing team, we were just like, 'Okay, we'll just keep assuming we're going to get to introduce him until we're not allowed to.'"

Loki is now streaming on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

What did you think of the Hiddleston-starring series?? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.