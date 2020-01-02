Original The New Mutants Cut Being Released Without Reshoots

The X-Men spinoff The New Mutants was originally meant to premiere in theaters two years ago and, despite the long delays, the film is currently slated to land in theaters on April 3rd and won’t feature any reported reshoots. When the first trailers for the film debuted, the movie was set to be released by 20th Century Fox, though reports emerged that it was delayed to account for reshoots that would add a character and lean into the more horrifying tone of the film, but it seems that Disney’s purchase of the studio and its various properties means that is no longer the goal of the film.

When the film’s director, Josh Boone, shared on his Instagram that a new trailer was on the way, a fan asked if the version landing in theaters will be the original version, to which Boone replied, “I wouldn’t be promoting it here if it wasn’t.”

The New Mutants was initially slated to hit theaters in April of 2018, only for the film, as well as X-Men: Dark Phoenix, to start getting delayed by months at a time. The final entry in the X-Men franchise ultimately hit theaters after undergoing reshoots, though, despite the release date delays, no word ever surfaced of The New Mutants getting the necessary reshoots.

With Disney assuring that the film would debut on April 3rd, fans were left to wonder what the status of the film would be, with Boone’s comments clarifying that, after a two-year wait, audiences will finally get to witness the vision of the story he intended to deliver.

New Mutants artist Bill Sienkiewicz previously teased how excited he was for fans to see the new trailer.

“I don’t know if I’m even allowed to mention any of this, but I will say that The New Mutants film if you’ve heard anything about it the last couple years… two days ago, I heard from Josh Boone, the director,” Sienkiewicz shared on Kevin Smith and Marc Bernardin’s Fatman Beyond podcast. “And he sent me a new trailer. They’ve been working on it, and it is phenomenal. I got chills. It looks like, because of the whole Disney-Fox merger, takeover, whatever … it’s got the blessings of Marvel. And it feels more Marvel in terms of what they’re doing, but also the horror elements of the film are in place. It’s really, absolutely stellar, just what I’ve seen. I think it’s coming out — they haven’t mentioned the exact release date, but I’m very excited about it.”

The New Mutants lands in theaters on April 3rd.

