The New Mutants Run Time and Rating Confirmed

At long last, The New Mutants is set to hit theaters in just over one month and according to a new AMC listing, it’s going to be a quick affair. The global theater chain has updated its listing for the superhero horror flick to share it has a runtime of one hour and 39 minutes. Adding to that same listing, the flick has also earned a PG-13 rating though it has yet to receive an official rating from the Classification and Rating Administration. Should the run time end up accurate, it’d be the shortest flick in Fox’s X-Men series, a title currently held by X-Men: The Last Stand and X-Men at one hour and 44 minutes.

Filmmaker Josh Boone had originally set out to make a dark horror flick featuring the Fox characters, something the studio eventually tweaked enough with that it led to a concern the movie might not even see the light of day. Since Disney took over the assets for 20th Century Fox, Boone has once again been offered creative control of the project, allowing his horror-based original cut without the need for extensive reshoots.

“It’s funny, [the studio] so emboldened by Deadpool and Logan and stuff that they really let us… I can’t believe they’re letting us make this movie,” Boone said earlier this month. “If you knew all the stuff in it, I still am like, ‘Do they know how f-cked up this movie is?’ It is, but we’re trying to make something that would make you scream just as much as it’ll grab your heart and make you cry. Truly, I’ve shown a couple of scenes to people where everybody who saw them cried and I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m going to make people cry.’ So be excited, because that would be something that hadn’t been done before, I think, for most horror movies.”

Alice Braga, the actor behind Dr. Cecilia Reyes in the film, suggested the film didn’t go through any reshoots despite reports that said otherwise.

“Josh [Boone] prepared so much, him and [screenwriter Knate Lee], beforehand, about the script and all that, so there’s not much rewrites happening,” Braga said to ScreenRant. “Like, there’s more creating the environment on set and the energy on set. The location is so amazing, they shot Shutter Island here, the [Martin] Scorcese film, and you can feel it.”

The movie’s ensemble cast includes Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt, and Henry Zaga.

The New Mutants is set for release April 3rd.