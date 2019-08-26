Recent New Mutants Screenings Reportedly Receive Positive Feedback for Latest Cut

With failures like X-Men: Apocalypse and Dark Phoenix, most people have assumed that every Marvel movie made by Fox on its limp toward The Walt Disney Company, save for Deadpool 2, have just been complete and total disasters. This seems especially true for The New Mutants, given that the film has been delayed several times over the last couple of years. A lot of folks are even wondering if the film will be released at all, regardless of the release date currently assigned to it.

There’s almost nothing positive ever brought up when discussing New Mutants, even though the initial trailer was well-received, but that could all be changing very soon. A few “insiders” and writers have noted that there was a test screening of New Mutants over the weekend, and that the audiences in attendance are saying it’s actually not too bad after all.

Take all this with a massive grain of salt, given that there aren’t any super official sources sharing this information. But a couple of the tweets come from folks who run sites like The GWW and Discussing Film, so they do have at least a little credibility to speak of. We’ll start with perhaps the most trustworthy of the few sources talking about the screening.

“There’s been discussions of New Mutants test screenings going around today so I’ll add my two cents,” writes Jacob from Discussing Film. “Heard it’s decent, seems this new cut adheres more to Josh Boone’s original vision for New Mutants of a scarier horror comic book movie.”

For anyone who has been following the saga of New Mutants, this is certainly good news. The original trailer teased a comic-inspired horror movie of sorts, but there were extensive reshoots ordered for the film, reportedly to add another character and rework the film to be more about the mutant-centric story.

“Hearing the New Mutants test screening went surprisingly well,” adds The GWW and Omega Underground writer Thomas Polito.

Folks are expecting New Mutants to be one of the worst entries in the X-Men film franchise, but maybe that won’t be the case. We’ll find out when the film finally hits theaters on April 3, 2020.