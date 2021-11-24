New Spider-Man: No Way Home TV Spot Released

A brand new TV spot for Spider-Man: No Way Home just dropped. It seems as though Sony is giving fans all of the extra tidbits ahead of this movie. But, certain viewers want a very specific surprise and they’re not going to get that before the movie comes out. In this one, Happy Hogan has some questions for our Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Namely, who are all these wild new villains stalking around the streets of New York. It’s a decent question to ask considering the fact that the MCU has a habit of world-altering stakes as late. In this footage, fans also get some more of the back-and-forth between Peter Parker and Doctor Octopus. When confronted with another superpowered being with more than two arms, he jokes that they have some competition. No Way Home looks like an absolute hoot. There’s already so much footage out there in the ether now, all that’s left is for people to get out and see this thing. Check out the new spot down below.

Series stat Tom Holland also talked to Total Film about some other rumored cameos that fans have been asking for. He’s begging the viewers to believe his claims that there’s only one Spider-Man in this movie and it’s going to stay that way.

“People don’t believe me when I say that [Maguire and Garfield] are not coming back. But people are going to have to believe me at some point,” he said. “It means a lot to me. The first time you see Doc and the rest of the characters that come back, it’s so exciting – and it’s such a huge moment in cinematic history. It’s three generations coming together.”

“It was interesting having those guys come in because they have a certain ownership over Spider-Man in their own way, and…” Holland added. “I’m talking about Alfred and Jamie and those guys. To see Alfred come in, and have to adapt and change to the way that the films are made, but also change director, and also [the fact that] I’m now Spider-Man. It was really interesting to see these actors adapt and change what they were doing to fit the modern era.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home has a nifty description as well:

“With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.”

