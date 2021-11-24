New Spider-Man No Way Home TV Spot Reveals Doc Ock Knows Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man





Spider-Man: No Way Home has a new TV spot out, which provides yet another piece of the mysterious multiverse puzzle this film is putting together. Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus from Spider-Man 2 is making his return in No Way Home – one of several villains from previous Spider-Man movies making a comeback. Well, previous TV spots for Spider-Man: No Way Home revealed that Molina’s Doc Ock knows a Spider-Man, but it definitely isn’t Tom Holland’s Peter Parker. Now this latest TV spot for No Way Home reveals that Doc Ock indeed expected to see Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker under the mask!

As you can see, this new Spider-Man: No Way Home TV spot reveals more of the… complicated role Otto Octavius plays in the storyline. Doc Ock obviously appears in the MCU as a villain (from the moment of his death in Spider-Man 2), but becomes what looks to be something of an ally to Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Peter Parker (Holland) and his friends (Zendaya, Jacob Batalon). In this scene in the TV spot, Octavius is helping Strange illustrate to Peter Parker that he is indeed a crossover from another reality of the multiverse. Since Otto confirms he knows Spider-Man/Peter Parker – and it is not Holland – we can infer that the Spider-Man he does know is Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker from the Raimi films.

So far, Spider-Man: No Way Home has refused to reveal or confirm the longstanding rumors that Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man is one of the big surprise cameos that’s in store for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Still, with every new piece of marketing or merchandise fans are picking out more and more clues that point to Maguire definitely having a presence in the film – maybe a much bigger presence than some fans may be expecting.

Less certain is the cameo by Amazing Spider-Man franchise star Andrew Garfield, who has been very vocal in his (repeated) denials that he’s suiting up as Spidey again:

“Listen, I’m not in the film. I love Spider-Man, I always have, I was so happy to have played the part. I’m so excited to see what they do with the third one,” Garfield told The TODAY Show. “Just like you are, to be honest. That’s not the diplomatic answer, I really, really mean it.”

“I love Tom Holland, I love [director] Jon Watts, I love [producers] Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige, and what they’ve done with those movies and that character,” he continued. “It’s an important character to me. So I’m just really excited to see what happens in the third one, as you guys are.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17th.