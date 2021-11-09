Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland Wants People To Believe Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield Are Not Coming Back

Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s Tom Holland wants everyone to believe him when he says that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are not coming back for another swing. He talked to Total Film about the upcoming Multiverse extravaganza and the idea that the older Spider-Men’s return is somehow imminent. It’s been a hype train with runaway track since the release of the first trailer for No Way Home. Most fans cannot be persuaded that Maguire and Garfield are not in this film. But, Holland just wants people to believe him in this instance. Garfield has been adamant that there’s been no communication between him and the Marvel brass. Maguire has remained absolutely silent on all matters Spider-Man this year. In spite of all of that, the fandom doesn’t care even a little bit. People are expecting massive things from No Way Home and no amount of downplaying is going to stop that momentum now. Despite that fact, the youngest Spider-Man is going to give it the old college try.

Holland said, “People don’t believe me when I say that [Maguire and Garfield] are not coming back. But people are going to have to believe me at some point.”

“It means a lot to me. The first time you see Doc and the rest of the characters that come back, it’s so exciting – and it’s such a huge moment in cinematic history. It’s three generations coming together,” he continued.

“It was interesting having those guys come in because they have a certain ownership over Spider-Man in their own way, and…” Holland said before taking a breath. “I’m talking about Alfred and Jamie and those guys. To see Alfred come in, and have to adapt and change to the way that the films are made, but also change director, and also [the fact that] I’m now Spider-Man. It was really interesting to see these actors adapt and change what they were doing to fit the modern era.”

Here’s the synopsis for Spider-Man: No Way Home: “With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.”

