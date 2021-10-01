No Way Home Spider-Man and Let There Be Carnage Venom S.H. Figuarts Pre-Orders Are Live

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Bandai Tamashii Nations has opened up US pre-orders for high end S.H. Figuarts figures of Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man from Spider-Man: No Way Home and Venom from Let There Be Carnage. The likeness on the Tobey Spider-Man figure is especially impressive, and a fine choice if you're not willing to spend $445 on the Hot Toys version (or wait until 2024 to get it). A breakdown of both figures can be found below.

Spider-Man: No Way Home The Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man S.H.Figuarts Action Figure – $89.99 / Pre-order at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping using the code SUNFREE22 at checkout): "Peter 2, making a surprise comeback after 20 years in Spider-Man: No Way Home, joins the S.H.Figuarts lineup! The Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man edition features a faithfully accurate facial sculpt of Tobey Maguire. Now you can replicate scenes of him offering advice to his younger counterpart (sold separately), re-creating one of the performances of the century, right on your desktop! The Spider-Man: No Way Home The Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man S.H.Figuarts Action Figure includes 5x pairs of optional hands, 2x optional head, removed mask, web (large), 2x web (long), and 2x web (short). A must have for Marvel fans. Measures about 5 4/5-inches tall."

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Venom S.H.Figuarts Action Figure – $129.99 / Pre-order at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping using the code SUNFREE22 at checkout): "From the film Venom: Let There Be Carnage the titular symbiote joins S.H.Figuarts! Standing approximately 7 1/2-inches tall, this impressive action figure is packed with posability. Plenty of option parts are included to recreate your favorite scenes! The Venom: Let There Be Carnage Venom S.H.Figuarts Action Figure comes with 2x optional heads, 2x pairs of optional hands, 2x back arm parts, and Venom in parasite mode and stand."

In other Spider-Man news, Spider-Man is celebrating his 60th anniversary with a partnership between Citizen and Marvel. They've joined forces to create a limited edition watch as part of the Beyond Amazing global campaign, which celebrates the milestone with new products, experiences, and more. Only 1,962 Citizen's Spider-Man 60th Anniversary Timepieces will be made in honor of the character's first appearance in Amazing Fantasy #15 from Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, and Steve Ditko.

The watch features a 43 mm stainless steel case with a blue/red aluminum ring and PU strap in addition to the detailed image of Spider-Man in his classic pose; encircling him with the phrase "Beyond Amazing" etched on the case back. The design also includes a blue 3-hand dial with Spider-Man surrounded by his classic webbing as well as the anniversary dates of 1962-2022. In addition to the watch, the set will also include two Spider-Man pins and a limited edition card. At the time of writing, pre-orders were still available here at the Citizen website for $425.