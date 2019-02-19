Danai Gurira, Michael B. Jordan, Paul Rudd and More Added to List of Oscars Presenters

The push to get the stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to appear during this Sunday’s Academy Awards ceremony continues, as the newly announced wave of presenters is filled with familiar faces.

On Tuesday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed another slew of Oscars presenters, headlined by two of Wakanda’s biggest stars. Both Michael B. Jordan and Danai Gurira will present awards during the telecast, following their turns as Erik Killmonger and Okoye in Black Panther, respectively. They’ll join King T’Challa himself, Chadwick Boseman, who was previously named as a presenter.

While Jordan and Gurira are the only two Black Panther stars named during this wave, they’re far from the only Marvel actors to join the party. Ant-Man star Paul Rudd is presenting, as are Michael Keaton, known for his role as Batman and his villainous turn as Vulture in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Michelle Yeoh, the Star Trek: Discovery star who appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 as Aleta Ogord.

Representing the TV side of Marvel is Krysten Ritter, who has portrayed Jessica Jones on the Marvel/Netflix series for three seasons. John Mulaney and Brian Tyree Henry will also present, both of whom starred in the instant animated hit, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

The Academy also named Elsie Fisher, Tyler Perry, and Pharrell Williams as presenters this week. They join the already stellar lineup of Javier Bardem, Angela Bassett, Emilia Clarke, Laura Dern, Samuel L. Jackson, Stephan James, Keegan-Michael Key, KiKi Layne, James McAvoy, Melissa McCarthy, Jason Momoa, and Sarah Paulson.

“We are excited to welcome these amazing artists and filmmakers to the show,” said show producer Donna Gigliotti and co-producer and director Glenn Weiss. “They bring excitement, momentum and elements of surprise to this year’s Oscars.”

The presentation of the 91st Oscars will air live on Sunday, February 24th at 8 pm ET on ABC.