Scott Eastwood Is Still Down To Play Wolverine

Pacific Rim Uprising star Scott Eastwood is “100%” on board to play Wolverine, the actor tells Screen Rant.

Asked if he’d consider another superhero movie after his brief inclusion in Suicide Squad, Eastwood said he “definitely” would, “if the opportunity presents itself.”

Eastwood acknowledged frequently being fan cast as the metal-clawed mutant, saying, “I love Wolverine. He’s one of my favorite comic book characters of all time.”

“He’s a renegade. Total badass renegade,” Eastwood said. “He’s kind of, you know, a loose cannon… doesn’t play by the rules… he’s the kind of character that I love.”

Eastwood confirmed he’s “100%” down to tackle the role if called upon.

The actor first told ComicBook.com during a visit to New York Comic Con in October that the comic book superhero he most wants to play is Weapon X, aka Wolverine.

“I mean, Logan,” Eastwood said. “You gotta give it to Wolverine! Wolverine, all day.”

Fan art by popular artist BossLogic envisioned Eastwood as the famous and most dangerous member of the X-Men, sporting a black and yellow costume.

Fresh off of last spring’s mega-blockbuster hit The Fate of the Furious, where he joined the franchise as green secret agent “Little Nobody,” Eastwood boards the Pacific Rim sequel as Nathan Lambert, Jake Pentacost’s (John Boyega) best friend and Jaeger co-pilot.

Longtime Wolverine star Hugh Jackman retired from his iconic role as Wolverine after 17 years in last March’s Logan, which ultimately concluded with the death of the weary superhero.

Disney’s December acquisition of Fox’s film and television assets has lead to expectations Disney-owned Marvel Studios will reintroduce the X-Men into the shared Marvel Cinematic Universe once the regulatory process surrounding the $52.4 billion dollar deal is completed, a move that would see a new —and presumably younger — actor stepping into the role.

Speaking to Collider in December, Jackman was asked if the possibility of teaming up with Marvel Studios’ most famous heroes could convince him to return as Wolverine:

“It’s interesting because for the whole 17 years I kept thinking that would be so great, like I would love to see, particularly, Iron Man and the Hulk and Wolverine together,” Jackman answered.

“And every time I saw an Avengers movie I could just see Wolverine in the middle of all of them like punching them all on the head. But it was like, ‘Oh well, that’s not gonna happen,’ and it was interesting just when I first saw that headline — it was just the possibility of it and who knows what’s gonna happen, obviously — I was like, ‘Hang on!’ But I think, unfortunately, the ship has sailed for me, but for someone else I would like to see Wolverine in there.”

Eastwood next stars in Pacific Rim Uprising, out March 23.