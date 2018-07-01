Paul Rudd Partially Spoils ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Post-Credits Scene

Ant-Man and The Wasp takes place before the events of Avengers: Infinity War, but Ant-Man actor Paul Rudd explained how it will tie-in to that film’s MCU changing events.

Slight spoilers incoming for Marvel’s Ant-Man and The Wasp, so if you want to go in completely blind you’ve been warned.

Rudd appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers to talk about Ant-Man and The Wasp, but Seth couldn’t let him walk away without bringing up his absence in Infinity War, which many fans have wondered about. It was house arrest of course, but Rudd revealed some slight spoilers for Ant-Man and The Wasp’s post-credits sequence, which will leave fans floored.

“People have asked me about this one (Avengers 4) and this…alright, I don’t know if I’m supposed to say this but I’ll say it,” Rudd said. “It happens kind of concurrently and it’s very important because it doesn’t exist in a vacuum. You have to stay through to the end because once you see this thing through those post-credit scenes…there’s some mind-blowing stuff in there that kind of ties into Infinity War and it’s uh…I think I messed up. I think I messed up yeah.”

What that scene will consist of is anyone’s guess, but you have a feeling that someone of the inner circle will end up fading away out of existence like some of the other Marvel heroes did.

Ant-Man and The Wasp stars Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Evangeline Lilly (Wasp), Michael Douglas (Hank Pym), Michelle Pfeiffer (Janet Van Dyne), Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost), Michael Pena (Luis), Laurence Fishburne (Dr. Bill Foster), Walton Goggins (Sonny Burch), Bobby Cannavale (Paxton), Judy Greer (Maggie), and T.I. (Dave).

“In the aftermath of “Captain America: Civil War,” Scott Lang (Rudd) grapples with the consequences of his choices as both a Super Hero and a father. As he struggles to rebalance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he’s confronted by Hope van Dyne (Lilly) and Dr. Hank Pym (Douglas) with an urgent new mission. Scott must once again put on the suit and learn to fight alongside The Wasp as the team works together to uncover secrets from their past.”

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5th, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

