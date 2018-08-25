Pepper Potts Has Killed More Marvel Cinematic Universe Villains Than Iron Man

The internet has been lit aflame this week when everybody started comparing the kill counts of the heroes involved in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It all started with a Reddit thread claiming Spider-Man and The Wasp were the only two heroes in the MCU to have not killed somebody on-screen.

Since the initial talk surfaced, most fans have come to the realization that out of the power couple made up of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow), the latter of the pair has the higher on-screen kill count — when it comes to villains, that is.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That’s right, Pepper has killed two of three villains in the Iron Man franchise, while…believe it or not…Stark himself hasn’t killed any of the villains in his own franchise.

Pepper’s first on-screen kill came after electrocuting Obadiah Stane (Jeff Bridges), causing him to fall into Stark’s enormous arc reactor. In Iron Man 3, Pepper used a bomb to kill Guy Pearce’s Aldrich Killian.

As for Anton Vanko (Mickey Rourke) in Iron Man 2? He killed himself with a self-destruct device.

Paltrow’s Potts briefly appeared in Avengers: Infinity War as she and Stark were on a walk through the park when they were interrupted by Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo).

Although we know next to nothing about the plot of Avengers 4, Paltrow herself has confirmed that she will be appearing in the movie.

“You know, to be totally honest, I’m unclear,” Paltrow admitted to Stephen Colbert. “Because it’s so secretive and it’s all on green screen, and I’m not exactly sure. And they don’t let me say anything.”

Not only that, the actor apparently let a bigger spoiler slip in the official Avengers: Infinity War magazine, of all places. According to Paltrow, she and Stark have a kid, something that fans were unaware of at this point.

“Pepper and Tony have had a real long journey together,” Paltrow states. “She obviously starts as his dutiful assistant, and then the relationship evolves, and now this decade later they’re married, and they have a child. Their relationship has evolved in all of the ways that great romances evolve.”

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video. Avengers 4 premieres May 5, 2019. Other MCU movies on the slate for Marvel Studios include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019 and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.