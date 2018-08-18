Pittsburgh Steelers Rookies Do ‘Black Panther’ Skit for Talent Show

Training camps for NFL teams are well underway all across the league and with it, dozens of prospective players are competing at the highest level for just a handful of open roster spots.

While some teams have annual traditions of giving their new rookies the wildest of haircuts every summer, others host rookie talent shows in an attempt to get that team chemistry right. In the case of the Pittsburgh Steelers, one of this year’s talent show entries might look quite familiar to you.

So the rookies had to put on a show for the vets and this was the Skit I contributed 😂😂#Rookieshow #Steelernation pic.twitter.com/xoq1GZPZ3t — Olasunkanmi Adeniyi (@Love_Ola_9) August 13, 2018

Steelers outside linebacker and undrafted free agent Olasunkanmi Adeniyi took to Twitter to share a video of he and fellow rookies performing a skit featuring T’Challa and M’Baku from Black Panther. The scene in question is when M’Baku (Winston Duke) and the Jabari Tribe descend from the mountains to challenge Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa for the the throne.

After it’s debut this February, Black Panther became just the third movie — behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Avatar — in American history to gross over $700 million at the domestic box office. The worldwide phenomenon went on to net over $646 million internationally, bringing in a total box office haul north of $1.3 billion.

Of the dozens of records Black Panther broke, the movie is set to finish ahead of the monstrous Avengers: Infinity War as the highest-grossing superhero flick stateside. It’s $202 million opening weekend is also the most money a February debut has made.

After the breakout success of the movie, Black Panther director Ryan Coogler wrote a heart-felt message to fans.

“I am struggling to find the words to express my gratitude at this moment, but I will try. Filmmaking is a team sport. And our team was made up amazing people from all over the world who believed in this story,” Coogler wrote. “Deep down we all hoped that people would come see a film about a fictional country on the continent of Africa, made up of a cast of African descent.”

“Never in a million years did we imagine that you all would come out this strong. It still humbles me to think that people care enough to spend their money and time watching our film — but to see people of all backgrounds wearing clothing that celebrates their heritage, taking pictures next to our posters with their friends and family, and sometimes dancing in the lobbies of theaters — often moved me and my wife to tears.”

Black Panther is now available on home media release.