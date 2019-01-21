‘The Punisher’ Producers Address Possible Cancellation

Now that season two of The Punisher has been released on Netfix, most fans are fully expecting the show to be sent to the chopping block by Netflix sooner rather than later. The powers that be behind the show are fully aware of the situation.

WARNING: Light spoilers for The Punisher Season Two below. Proceed with caution if you have yet to see Frank Castle’s sophomore outing on Netflix.

In an interview with EW, The Punisher showrunner Steve Lightfoot mentioned that he was sure to end the second season on a note that begged for a third season.

“We were finished before any of this started happening,” Lightfoot said of Marvel’s exodus from Netflix. “I left [season 2] on that final shot that was just meant to [make people go], “Wow, I can’t wait to see season 3.” That was it.”

Lightfoot made sure to mention that even though season two ended on somewhat of a cliff hanger, he was sure to write the season to the best of his ability.

“It’s like any show — if you’ve been in this business long enough, we’ve all worked on shows that got canceled that you wish hadn’t,” reflected Lightfoot. “I just hope we made a great show.… My philosophy is always make every season like it could be your last. Don’t save anything for next season, even if that means you’ve painted yourself into a corner. But make every season the best it can be, and hopefully it speaks for itself.”

Netflix has officially canceled Daredevil, Iron Fist, and Luke Cage and they’ve all but canceled The Defenders although official word hasn’t surfaced in regards to the limited series team-up. Though he understands the business, Marvel TV boss and The Punisher executive producer Jeph Loeb made sure to mention the group is still disappointed in Netflix’s decision.

“I’d rather not get into the specifics, other than we were and continue to be extremely disappointed by the decision that the network made,” Loeb recounted. “But when you’re in the game, that’s all you can do. Everyone has a favorite television show that has been canceled on every single network, and we just happen to be at that place right now.

Both seasons of The Punisher are now streaming on Netflix.