Aaron Taylor-Johnson Says Quicksilver Won’t Return to the MCU Anytime Soon

There are heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe who got a raw deal. While the franchise’s six leads have been treated real well over the last decade, others like Sif suffered on the back shelf. In fact, fans agree no hero has been jilted quite like Quicksilver given his very untimely death. Still, plenty of fans hold hope Pietro may return to the MCU, but it seems that is not going to happen anytime soon.

Recently, ScreenRant had the chance to speak with Aaron-Taylor Johnson and touched upon his work as Quicksilver. It was there the actor said both he and Marvel Studios are open to any possibility, but he does not believe he will resume the role of Pietro anytime soon.

“I think we’re both open to possibilities, like the Marvel Universe like it has been over the years, but obviously yes, I’m aware of the Disney+ platform and all of the shows that are going and I’m still in touch with a lot of the people,” the actor said.

“I mean, I think it’s safe to say that no, I’m not gonna… there will be no appearance of me coming out or Quicksilver appearing anytime soon.”

Of course, fans are a bit sad to hear this update. After all, there will be plenty of opportunities to bring back Pietro in the MCU thanks to Disney+. Not only will the streaming service have the show WandaVision, but it will include the What If…? animated series. Both of these titles have ample space to resurrect Pietro even just temporarily, but it seems such a revival is not in the cards.

That is, for the foreseeable future at least. If 2030 rolls around and there is still no Pietro, fans may have a few pointed questions for Kevin Feige to answer.

