Rachel Weisz Reveals Multiple Characters Will Have the Name Black Widow

When Black Widow races into theaters in May, Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff won’t be the only assassin with the Black Widow moniker in the film. In fact, Black Widow star and Academy Award winner Rachel Weisz has revealed there will be several involved. Speaking with IGN after Marvel’s massive Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Weisz admits her character is a Black Widow, as is Johansson’s and Florence Pugh’s.

“There are quite a number,” Weisz said. “I’m a Black Widow and there’s Scarlett and Florence. There’s quite a bit of other characters you’ll also meet that are Black Widows.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

All we know of Weisz’s character so far is that she’s named Melina, which has led some fans to speculacting she’s playing Iron Maiden. With an all-star cast featuring the likes of Weisz, Johansson, Pugh, David Harbour, and O-T Fagbenle, exact details still remain scarce on the next film upcoming in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Elsewhere, Pugh called the film raw and sad, admitting that’s why she chose to sign on to the project.

“I was excited to see how bold it was and to see how raw it was and to see how sad it was. It was a script that I didn’t expect to be associated with this, and that’s part of why I got so excited,” explained Pugh. “And with Cate Shortland attached and telling the next part of Natasha’s history was only thrilling to be a part of.”

“Well, A, I think Cate Shortland’s vision… Everything that I’ve seen her direct is just so sensitive and raw and honest, and that is exactly what I think she’s doing with this script,” the Midsommar star continued. “It’s about these two, well, these many women and these many men as well. But Natasha’s story… people have been wanting to hear about it for a really long time, and it’s been really amazing to show these women in a natural light and in an honest way.”

Black Widow lands in theaters May 1, 2020. Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.

What surprises do you think are in store for Black Widow? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!