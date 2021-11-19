Robert Downey Jr. Hilariously Congratulates Avengers Co-Star Scarlett Johansson: “F- You, Scarlett”

Last night saw two-time Academy Award nominee Scarlett Johansson become the 35th recipient of the American Cinematheque Award, an annual award given by the American Cinematheque non-profit for “an extraordinary artist in the entertainment industry who is fully engaged in his or her work and is committed to making a significant contribution to the art of the motion pictures.” As part of the ceremony multiple collaborators of Johansson’s paid tribute to her including Marvel head Kevin Feige, Iron Man 2 director Jon Favreau, Jojo Rabbit co-star Thomasin McKenzie, and many other of her former Marvel co-stars including Sam Rockwell, Chris Evans, Samuel L. Jackson, and Jeremy Renner. Robert Downey Jr. also made an appearance (via video) to offer his own style of congratulations.

Appearing via a pre-recorded message, Downey pretended to been in the midst of multiple video recordings and messages of congratulations, putting on a faux-surly mood and starting: “This is Hollywood. We f-cking live to congratulate ourselves. We did the midterm voter drive garbage, the Laura Dern birthday song, which isn’t even due till the week of February 10th. We knocked out the Alan Horn retirement message. ‘Last adult standing has left the building, good luck,’ and that bat mitzvah greeting for that traffic cop who gave me a pass when I was double parked on La Brea. And as usual, 37 asks from Tom Holland, whose sole aim is to proliferate the industry like a f-cking lawn fungus. Who’s left? That’s it.”

When told that the final one on the docket was a message for Johansson, Downey continued his Oscar-level trolling by adding:

“No it isn’t cause I passed on that. I said, ‘N/A with refrets.’ Oh well there it is, there’s the guilt hook, ‘all of the other Avengers.’ See, the fact that everyone else is doing it is what makes it special to NOT do it…..Put it on the g—amn prompter, I don’t care. I have no preferences. I have no opinion. Right? Let’s party. I live for this sh-.”

From there the video flips to a front angle of Downey who then delivers what seems like a sincere message.

“Scarlett, congratulations. I mean, you’re so deserving of this award. You’ve overcome so many obstacles to make space for yourself and others in a sea of overt and sub-intentional misogyny, exerted by everything from studios, directors, and producers to one man toxic flotillas like me. Take it from me, Robert Downey Jr., the shortest leading man since Don Adams in ‘Get Smart’ who rivals Guiliani for least subtle use of Just For Men Touch Of Gray hair dye…..How far did we get you to go? Robert, it’s Scarlett and Colin we had two glasses of white wine on a weeknight and felt like clowning you don’t actually put this on a prompter.”

Adding a layer to the joke within the joke, Downey concluded, “F-ck you Scarlett. Jost, I’m gonna punch you in the d-ck.”

You can watch it for yourself below.