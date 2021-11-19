Marvel Studios President Reveals Top Secret Marvel Project With Scarlett Johansson

Marvel Studios has a top-secret project with Scarlett Johansson in the works. Kevin Feige revealed this news during an American Cinematheque Award ceremony honoring the Black Widow actress. Now, it isn’t another Black Widow solo movie, because she’s a producer on the project. But, a lot of fans were surprised to see that go down nonetheless. A lot has transpired since the release of Johansson’s first solo feature with Marvel Studios. There was the lawsuit against Disney because of the theatrical rollout for Black Widow and a big back and forth through the press. Eventually, there was a settlement reached, where the terms were not disclosed to the public. With Tower of Terror on the horizon and a new Marvel Studios project lurking. It seems as though the partnership has been renewed in a real way. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a bunch of her MCU co-stars showed up in some way to celebrate her award. Feige offered some nice words about her importance to the MCU.

“We are already working with Scarlett on another non-Black Widow-related top-secret Marvel Studios project with her as a producer,” The Marvel boss offered. “Scarlett is one of the most talented, versatile and beloved actors of our time. It has truly been a pleasure to work with someone of her caliber. From those epic training sessions preparing for the hallway fight in Iron Man 2, to the around the world press tour in Avengers: Endgame to partnering with you as a producer on Black Widow, working with you Scarlett has truly been one of the most memorable and rewarding collaborations of my career.”

“As Marvel’s Studios first and longest-running female hero, Scarlett has stood her ground amongst a sea of men — many named Chris — and paved the way for so many other characters in the MCU: Carol Danvers, Wanda Maximoff, Shuri, Jennifer Walters, Monica Rambeau, Kamala Khan, just to name but a few,” Feige continued. “Scarlett embodied Natasha brilliantly over an incredible action-packed period spanning 11 years, eight films featuring countless stunts and fight scenes, a Civil War, an Infinity War, and dozens of different hairstyles, all culminating in one of the MCU’s most anticipated standalone movies, Black Widow.”

Marvel Studios describes Black Widow down below:

“Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy, and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.”

