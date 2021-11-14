Spider-Man: Tom Holland Reveals Contest for Fans to Attend No Way Home Premiere

It would be an understatement to say fans are excited for Spider-Man: No Way Home. The big movie promises to throw the Marvel Cinematic Universe into a tailspin all thanks to a multiverse explosion. Peter Parker will usher in this new era with help from previous Spider-Man stars, and now, Holland has announced a way for fans to attend the film’s world premiere.

The update comes from Instagram as Holland posted a video of himself explaining the content. The star has teamed up with RallyUp to offer a contest through The Brothers Trust, his own charity organization. In the upcoming week, users who follow The Brothers Trust will be offered the chance to enter a contest created by Holland, and the grand prize will bring one lucky fan to the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Okay, so I’m in L.A. [and] doing a content day for the new Spider-Man movie. We can travel again. The movies are open. Spider-Man: No Way Home is coming out and what that means is that we, The Brothers Trust, can invite you to the premiere,” the actor explains.

“There are four tickets up for grabs to come with me to the L.A. premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home. We’ll fly you to L.A., we’ll give you $1,000 spending money, [and] put you up in a swanky hotel.”

Holland goes on to explain how netizens can win these tickets, and the competition will be fierce. There will be an online sweepstake that comes down to the luck of the draw. But if you happen to love movies, Holland is hosting a livestream all about film where donors and participants can be entered for a chance to win. For more information, you can follow The Brothers Trust on Instagram here, and Holland promises to keep fans updated on his personal Instagram as the Spider-Man: No Way Home contest ramps up.

Will you be entering this special contest? Or do you have plans to see Spider-Man‘s new movie with friends when it goes live? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.