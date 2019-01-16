Rumor: Another ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Villain Possibly Revealed

Looks like Spider-Man will have more than just Mysterio to contend with in Spider-Man: Far From Home, at least if this current rumor turns out to be true.

The latest details say that Mark Raxton could be making an appearance in the anticipated Spider-Man sequel, though he also goes by the title Molten Man. This latest rumor surfaced thanks to the accompanying toy lime for the movie, which is said to have included a Molten Man figure (via MCU Cosmic). That doesn’t mean he is 100% going to appear, as toy lines often feature extra characters, vehicles, or gadgets that weren’t included in the movie they are based on, but we also can’t rule him out just yet.

For those unfamiliar, Mark Raxton aka Molten Man was created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko and first appeared in Amazing Spider-Man #28. You’ve no doubt seen Raxton referred to often on the sides of buildings in the Marvel universe, as since he got powers he has become a very successful businessman. It all started when both he and Spencer Smythe (another familiar face) were working together at Oscorp and created a metallic alloy that after a scuffle between the two ended up bonding with Raxton’s skin.

Since then he’s become incredibly durable and strong,and can also emit radiation and heat blasts. In addition to his high intellect, he is a force to be reckoned with and should be a notable foe for Tom Holland’s take o the web-slinger if he does make the cut.

Spider-Man: Far From Home will be the fifth collaboration between Sony and Marvel Studios, which worked out a deal that allowed Spider-Man to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe while also leaving the character and his immediate world under the Sony Pictures umbrella. That’s why we can get a Homecoming sequel where Marvel Studios is involved and a Venom film that Marvel can consult on but is not tethered to the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

