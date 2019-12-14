Runaways Showrunners Open Up on How the Cloak & Dagger Crossover Happened

Today marks the release of the third and final season of Marvel’s Runaways with every episode of the batch released on Hulu. And while this is the end of our adventures with the superpowered team of teens, it also serves as the coda to another Marvel Television series that was cancelled after just two seasons. After appearing at the tail end of the seventh episode, leading into Episode 8 where Cloak & Dagger embark on an adventure with Nico and the team into the Dark Dimension in hopes of rescuing their friend Alex. Ty and Tandy’s powers prove to be vital in navigating this strange version of their own reality as they come up against the forces of Morgan le Fay.

Showrunners Stephanie Savage and Joshua Schwartz spoke with TheWrap about bringing these two shows together, revealing that it has been in the works for a long time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It was actually something that we had wanted to do from the beginning,” said Schwartz. “Cloak & Dagger and Runaways are so tied together in the comics. We always felt like it would be a really natural storyline to have them come visit LA, as they do in the comic.”

The team up isn’t just an excuse to execute some fan service and show these two fan-favorite Marvel teams together, but it pushes the Runaways toward some key revelations for their third season.

“It’s a huge moment for our kids to realize there are other teens how have powers,” Savage said. “That idea of feeling less alone, and knowing that there are other kids out there going through the same thing, felt like a really important story to tell… Our characters don’t get that much opportunity to interact with people the same age that they are, because of their situation.”

Despite both shows being produced under the now shuttered Marvel Television and airing on Disney-owned properties, there were still some complications in bringing the Freeform characters to Hulu.

“Because of the different networks, and what have you, it becomes a little more complicated,” said Schwartz. “And then when everything started to go under one roof at Disney, there was an opportunity to do that for Season 3. We had reached out to [Cloak & Dagger showrunner] Joe Pokaski, made sure he was good with it. It all felt like, if you were a fan of the Cloak & Dagger TV show, you would recognize the characters.”

Fans can see the crossover now with he third season of Marvel’s Runaways now streaming on Hulu.