Russo Bros Still Willing to Work With Marvel after ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Avengers: Endgame turns out to be a wholly appropriate title, as the Avengers: infinity War sequel will mark the end of one volume of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the beginning of a bold new one. Like any big transition, there’s expected to be a major changing of the guard when Phase IV of the MCU begins – both onscreen, and behind the scenes.

Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame directors The Russo Bros. have been expected to move on after completing this monumental blockbuster movie undertaking, but in a new interview with Business Insider, Joe Russo makes it clear that he and his brother Anthony will be keeping the door open to future Marvel Studios projects:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We love Marvel, we’ve had an incredible experience with them,” Joe Russo said. “It’s why we’ve made four movies in six years with them. They’re like family to us. I think they do a great job of separating “church and state,” where we’re focused on the projects we’re focused on, and someone else will focus on those other projects. We’d work with them in any capacity moving forward, and we value as much as anything in our work life the quality of the people we’re around and quality of the life that we have when we’re working with those people, and that’s A++ when you’re working with Marvel.”

Not every director has come away from his or her experience working in the MCU with as positive of a reaction than the one you see above. Phase I was littered with one-and-done directors (Kenneth Branagh, Joe Johnston, Louis Leterrier), while Phase II had struggles between directors and studio (Alan Taylor, Joss Whedon, Jon Favreau) as Marvel Studios found its creative rhythm and strategy under Kevin Feige’s guidance. Ironically it was the Russo Bros.’ Phase II film, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, that began to get steady the ship, providing the balance between unique creators and studio machine, which then led into the era of Guardians of the Galaxy, Captain America: Cvil War, Black Panther, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and generally more uniquely creative Marvel films.

In full context, the question posed to Joe Russo had specifically to do with MCU TV series coming tot he Disney+ service – just one alternate avenues the Russos could explore within the franchise. Since those series are going to be directly tied to the films, having a hand like the Russos guiding some of them would be great.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universemovies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers: Endgame on April 26, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.