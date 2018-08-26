Russo Brothers Accidentally Troll ‘Avengers 4’ Title Reveal

In the digital age, it’s awfully hard not to pore over the social media accounts of the cast and crew members of your favorite films and televisions. For Joe and Anthony Russo, they’re no exception.

The directors behind the monstrous box office success Avengers: Infinity War accidentally trolled fans after sharing a link to a fan-edited video on YouTube earlier this morning.

Once the official Twitter account for the Russo Brothers shared the video, which can be seen in it’s entirety above, fans instantly started thinking the directors had revealed the title for Avengers 4, the lone movie on Marvel Studios’ already-announced slate to not receive a proper title.

As you can tell from a few of the below tweets, fans were quick to mention they thought this video was the official name reveal for Avengers 4.

Have no fear though, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige says that the Avengers 4 title will be revealed after we get a Captain Marvel trailer, a move that should happen before the end of the year.

“That’ll be after the Captain Marvel teaser probably, announcing that title,” Feige told Collider in a recent interview. “It’ll be towards the end of the year with however we launch that film.”

As for an Avengers 4 trailer, the Russo Brothers haven’t an idea of when one could drop. Speaking to ComicBook.com earlier this year, they weren’t entirely sure when we’d get our first look at the film.

“No idea,” Joe Russo. We haven’t cut any of the film together yet. We’ll have to see. We’ll get it set for the next two or three months.” Of course, this means the fans hoping to see a trailer for Avengers 4 play in theaters before July’s Ant-Man and The Wasp are probably out of luck.

In classic Marvel Studios fashion, fans have received little to no information to date about the events of Avengers 4. So far, we’ve really only gotten a psuedo-synopsis of the flick, which can be seen below.

A culmination of 22 interconnected films the fourth installment of the Avengers saga will draw audiences to witness the turning point of this epic journey. Our beloved heroes will truly understand how fragile this reality is and the sacrifices that must be made to uphold it.

Avengers 4 premieres in theaters on May 3, 2019.