Fox Backs out of Deal With The Russo Brothers

The news that Disney is in early talks to acquire 21st Century Fox is causing major buzz across the entertainment industry, as viewers and insiders alike all try to figure out what such a move could mean for Marvel, Star Wars and other companies that could be affected by such a transition.

With that headline, it’s almost a footnote that Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War directors The Russo Brothers have just seen a potential deal with Fox evaporate.

As Variety reports, Fox’s potential deal to co-finance and distribute TV and movie projects from the Russos new production company fell apart when The Russos wanted better financial payout than Fox gives to James Cameron and Steven Spielberg. For its part, fox is said to have objected to terms of the deal that would’ve put a lot of financial risk on the studio.

It’s stated that Twentieth Century Fox chairman and CEO Stacey Snider personally wished The Russos the best on their venture, while also leaving the door open two the filmmakers, if they had individual projects to pitch to the Studio.

After making their bones directing TV shows like Arrested Development and Community, The Russo Brothers scored big wins when they transformed Marvel’s Captain America solo films into a major franchise leader, thanks to Captain America: The Winter Soldier in 2014, and Captain America: Civil War in 2016. However, the pair’s career will definitely hit another level when Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters, bringing the biggest even in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (and maybe all of cinema) with it.

If Infinity War is the success that many figure it can be, the Russos will definitely have more leverage to ask for more money than the Avatar and/or Indiana Jones guys.

