Ryan Reynolds Delivers NSFW Happy Birthday Message to Hugh Jackman

Believe it or not, Hugh Jackman is celebrating his 51st birthday today and it wouldn’t quite be right if Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds completely skipped the occasion. Thankfully, Reynolds pulled through at the eleventh hour and late Saturday night, Jackman shared a video Reynolds had messaged him. Everything started out innocently enough as Reynolds sang Jackman “Happy Birthday,” complete with a trendy birthday hat. Trust us, he sang his heart to the absolute best of his abilities. Then, things just crumbled as Reynolds fell into shambles on-screen, launching into a profanity-filled tirade in the ultimate NSFW video.

The potty-mouthed video is just the latest entry in the ever-evolving war between the two Marvel stars. Fortunately enough for fans of both actors, sometimes the two take a quick ceasefire to be legitimately nice, though those moments come few and far between. One such time was just last month when Reynolds congratulated the X-Men alum on receiving the Order of Australia.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Receiving the Order of Australia is a HUGE deal. And despite what I tell anyone who’ll listen, Hugh Jackman is one of the finest, kindest, hardest working, generous and most talented people I’ve had the privilege to call my friend. There’s nobody better. None of this changes the fact he’s a complete bastard. 🇦🇺,” Reynolds wrote.

