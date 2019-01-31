‘Deadpool’s Ryan Reynolds Calls Truce In Long-Standing Feud With Hugh Jackman

It looks like it took the power of Coffee to bring Deadpool’s Ryan Reynolds and Wolverine’s Hugh Jackman together once more.

Reynolds previously declared war on Jackman, using it as a last resort to get Jackman to unsheathe those claws once more for a Wolverine Deadpool crossover film, but earlier today the two actors are seen embracing and calling a truce. You can thank Hugh Jackman’s new enterprise for that, which is a new company called Laughing Man Coffee.

“Official truce with @realhughjackman! As a gesture of goodwill, I’m gonna make a beautiful ad for his company, Laughing Man Coffee. Can’t wait!”

As stated in the post above, Reynolds will be starring in a new ad for the company, though we aren’t sure when that will air.

As for the previously aforementioned war, that started when Reynolds appeared on the Ellen show and was asked about possibly doing a film with Jackman as Wolverine.

“I would love him to,” Reynolds told Ellen. “I would love to do a Deadpool, Wolverine mashup at some point, some kind of Logan thing. I don’t know. He’s on this kick ball change kick right now. I can’t seem to bring him back. I can’t seem to bring him back to the violence and mayhem. I’m trying. I talk to him every other day. Every other, other day he takes the call. But yeah, no, it’s not really a rivalry. It’s war.”

Reynolds has long been working on Jackman in this regard, but for the former Wolverine actor, it is just time to ride into the sunset and let someone else take the reigns of the role, despite the fact that he would love to work with Reynolds and his alter-ego Deadpool.

“When I saw Deadpool, I was like, wow that’s cool. It’s just a matter of time,” Jackman began. “It’s a bit like you’re at the greatest party you’ve ever been at, you’ve been dancing for an hour and a half, and then you’re just like ‘It’s time, ok. If I stay any longer, it’s gonna get ugly.’ It’s like, it’s time. And on the way home, someone calls you and goes ‘THEY JUST PUT MICHAEL JACKSON ON! YOU GOTTA GET BACK HERE!’ And a little part of you goes, ‘I like Michael Jackson,’ but then you just go, I want to go to bed.”

Only time will tell, but at least they will combine forces for the good of coffee lovers everywhere.