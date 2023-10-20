Ryan Reynolds Roasts SAG-AFTRA Halloween Costume Rules

Halloween is right around the corner, and there's a good chance you will be seeing Barbies everywhere in addition to a lot of other fan-favorite characters. However, if you're a member of SAG-AFTRA, you need to be sure you're not breaking the Halloween rules shared by the union earlier today. SAG recommends that members "choose costumes inspired by generalized characters and figures (ghost, zombie, spider, etc)," and "dress up as characters from non-struck content, like an animated TV show." Variety tweeted about the new rules, and Deadpool 3 star Ryan Reynolds had a hilarious response.

"I look forward to screaming 'scab' at my 8 year old all night. She's not in the union but she needs to learn," Reynolds joked. You can check out his post below:

I look forward to screaming “scab” at my 8 year old all night. She’s not in the union but she needs to learn — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 19, 2023

Why Is SAG-AFTRA Striking?

In a statement tied to the strike announcement, SAG-AFTRA representatives revealed that the strike is commencing after four weeks of negotiations with the AMPTP, and an existing negotiation extension from June 30th to July 12th. Back in May, SAG-AFTRA's national board unanimously agreed to send an authorization vote to members, with and 97.91 percent of members ultimately voting in favor of authorization.

"Yesterday our union celebrated the 90th anniversary of the incorporation of Screen Actors Guild," Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator, said during a press conference. "During our nearly century-long existence we've fought for and achieved countless gains for working actors. Today, we embark on a new important chapter in our unions history. Earlier this morning, the SAG-AFTRA national board convened following four weeks of negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television producers in a meeting, because AMPTP remains unwilling to offer a fair deal on key issues essential to protecting the livelihoods of working actors and performers. SAG AFTRA as national board unanimously voted to issue a strike order against the studios and streamers."

Deadpool 3 Delayed:

Deadpool 3 was supposed to be released in May, and director Shawn Levy recently revealed the movie was only halfway through production before the strikes put it on hold. Today, it was officially announced that the film has been delayed.

"Well, like the rest of our industry, or at least large swaths of it, we are paused. We were halfway through filming Deadpool, co-starring Wolverine. It was a joy every day, and that chemistry is, I have to say, spoiler alert, it is as relentlessly awesome as we had all hoped it would be," Levy previously told Deadline. "But we are halfway through filming, we shut down, our crew and the rest of us are awaiting a fair and equitable deal that ends these strikes and puts our industry and certainly inclusive of our movie back at work."

In addition to Reynolds in the titular role, Deadpool 3 will also star Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, and Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen in currently-unknown roles.

Stay tuned fore more updates about the SAG strike.