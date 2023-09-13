Harold & Kumar's Kal Penn and John Cho Reunite at SAG Strike Rally

SAG-AFTRA officially went on strike alongside the WGA in July, which has put most productions on hold in Hollywood. Since the strikes began, many big stars have been spotted on the picket lines. In fact, the rallies have proven to be a common place for casts to reunite. The cast of Agents of SHIELD was recently seen protesting together, most of the Parks and Rec cast came together on the picket lines, many stars from Glee picketed at the Warner Bros. lot, and actors from Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul got together in support of the strikes. Today, one fan-favorite duo spoke together at a rally: Harold & Kumar stars John Cho and Kal Penn. The stoner comedy stars gave a speech, speaking out against studio executives.

"You've got studio executives and big corporations who love to tweet about equity," Penn explains. "They love to post on social media about equity. They love all the performative sh*t that comes with pretending that they support us."

"Yeah, boy," Cho chimed in, which caused a big laugh from Penn. "I've missed LA very much," Penn replied.

Penn continued, "So the way you know we're winning is when they hire a progressive DC PR firm. I'm looking at you Molly Levinson, and all of the people who work for you, many of whom I've worked with at the White House. And you're all on the wrong side of history. And you know that the work that we're doing with our incredible union leadership, our sibling unions, is working if they're taking steps like that. So please keep it up. Thanks for having us."

The speech ended with Cho yelling, "We got the munchies for a fair deal!" You can view the speech below:

“We got the munchies for a fair deal!”



Kal Penn and John Cho rally striking actors in Hollywood. pic.twitter.com/ojhLC9xD26 — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) September 13, 2023

Will Harold & Kumar 4 Happen?

ComicBook.com chatted with Cho right before the SAG strike about Season 2 of the Apple TV+ series The Afterparty. During the interview, we asked Cho to follow up on the recent comments Penn made, suggesting Harold & Kumar 4 could happen since the 20th anniversary was approaching.

"As far I know we haven't gotten our act together making Harold & Kumar 4," Cho admitted. "But yeah that would be fun."

When Penn spoke to ComicBook.com last fall, he jokingly tried to pitch an idea for a fourth Harold & Kumar.

"Well, if it's Christmas-wise they've probably smoked a little bit, maybe eating some turkey and Brussels sprouts. You know, doing their thing. But they also had kids in the third one, right? So they're probably doing it the way that only they do," Penn said. "I hesitate even answering that question because all of us want to do a fourth movie, we just need to figure out the right timing. You've got the 20-year anniversary coming up, so maybe we can figure out something by then."

Stay tuned for more updates about the SAG and WGA strikes.