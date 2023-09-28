Suits Star Under Fire for Crossing SAG-AFTRA Picket Line With Instagram Posts

Patrick J. Adams has apologized for sharing behind-the-scenes photos of Suits on social media amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. In a recent Instagram post, Adams acknowledged that he posted several throwback photos of Suits, including previously-unseen photos of his former co-star, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex. Adams referred to the posts as an "embarrassing oversight," especially as striking SAG-AFTRA members are instructed not to promote current or past struck work, either in public or on social media.

"The last couple of days I foolishly and thoughtlessly let a trip down Suits memory lane distract me from the very real and ongoing fight everyone in @sagaftra continues to wage in its effort to win our membership realistic 21st century compensation and protections," Adams wrote. "It was an embarrassing oversight for which I'm incredibly sorry," he continued. "So grateful to those who gently and swiftly course-corrected me here and I look forward to continuing the fight in the days and weeks ahead. #sagaftrastrong"

Where Is Suits Streaming?

Earlier this summer, Suits began being available to stream on Netflix, and quickly became a smash success for the streaming service. On multiple occasions, the series has been streamed for over one billion minutes in a particular week.

"I think there's two different things going on, one set of things that has to do with the show itself and another that has to do with the power of a particular platform," Suits executive producer Gene Klein explained in a recent interview. "On the one hand, anecdotally, people reach out to me all the time, so I know it still finds new viewers here and there. But there's also something about the show that is rewatchable. There's people who've watched it all when it was coming out and find it very comforting to watch again. And it's also, I think, a unique enough show that it's very rewatchable. You discover new things as you're rewatching it. So there's an additional set of things about the show that reveal themselves watching it again. So it's a tribute to the show, creatively. But then it's also a tribute to the power of Netflix because it's been on Peacock for a while. There's a hat tip that needs to go to Netflix and the power of their platform because it's finding people."

Will There Be a Suits Revival?

Amid the impressive performance of Suits on Netflix, some have begun to wonder if we could possibly get a continuation of the series, which originally wrapped in 2019. According to Klein, there definitely are prospects that could make it possible.

"You know, I've mentioned to [creator] Aaron [Korsh] that I keep, in this era of reboots and reunions and all this other stuff, that I'm expecting a call at some point," Klein explained. "But I'm not aware of any serious conversations. It's just one of those things where, in this day and age, you wouldn't be surprised if somebody called you someday. But so far, nothing that I'm aware of."

"As you might remember, it was a complicated dance keeping everybody involved, getting all the actors deals done and keeping them involved through the end of the show," Klein added. "I'd be surprised if we could thread that needle for a reunion, but I'd also be delighted if that happened because [when] you do a show for that long, everybody becomes such good friends. A lot of us saw each other a month or so ago because there was a Suits-themed picket at Fox one day, and a lot of the writers, some of whom didn't know each other because people were on Seasons 1 and 2, but not the later seasons, so some of the writers were meeting for the first time. But a lot of the actors came to that as well."