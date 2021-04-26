Marvel Replaces Steve Rogers with Sam Wilson on Captain America Social Media Pages

✖

There's officially a new Captain America in town. After finally picking up the mantle in the season finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) is now the rightful bearer of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's iconic stars-and-stripes shield. Monday, the House of Ideas unveiled a character poster featuring Wilson in his new duds. Now, Marvel's also stripped all social media of any Steve Rogers design work.

In its place is the aforementioned character poster and mentions of Wilson. Both the official Captain America Facebook page and Twitter profiles have been changed, featuring Wilson and his new look. The pages were updated to include the character's beloved "On your left" line as well.

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

When ComicBook.com spoke with Mackie earlier this year, the actor expressed excitement in getting to pick up the shield — even if it has pretty hefty to lug around.

"I was surprised that they used me [in footage] because you have a double, a dude that looks like you who's like a gymnast and he does all this stuff," the actor told us. "That's when they're like, 'All right, Anthony, you do it.' And I'm like, 'Dude, you just saw what this dude did! How you gonna asked me to do that?' So, I was surprised when I saw the Super Bowl trailer that they actually used me throwing the shield."

"That thing is heavy dude," he added. "That thing is it's like 12 pounds. So you're standing there with 12 pounds on your arm all day after a while your shoulder just gives. So, we have some pretty cool shield throwing sequences."

With The Falcon and the Winter Soldier now done airing new episodes, Mackie will soon get ready to reprise the role of Wilson in the yet-untitled Captain America 4, a solo film currently in development by the writers behind the Disney+ show.

Watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+.

