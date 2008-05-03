This Week's Episode of Marvel's What If...? Is Samuel L Jackson's 12th MCU Project

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has existed for more than 13 years now, bringing the stories of Marvel Comics to life and breaking box office records in the process. Countless actors have been involved in the franchise in one way or another, but none have appeared in more MCU projects than Samuel L. Jackson. Playing former Avengers founder and former Head of SHIELD Nick Fury, Jackson helped Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark launch the entire MCU, and he's still around leading new franchise projects over a decade later.

Marvel's What If...? will debut its third episode on Disney+ this Wednesday, and the new installment of the animated anthology tells the story of a world where someone stopped the Avengers from ever coming together. Nick Fury plays a role in the episode and Jackson is returning once again to voice him.

For those counting, What If...? makes 12 MCU appearances for Jackson, by far the most of the franchise's core cast. Some of those parts were nothing more than cameos, while others saw Fury take on a lead role. Over the course of 13 years, and 12 movies, Jackson has helped make Fury an iconic on-screen character, and one of the most integral pieces of the MCU.

Let's take a look below at each and every Nick Fury MCU appearance over the years.