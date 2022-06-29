Elizabeth Olsen Encourages Marvel Fans to Keep Spreading Rumors if They Want to See More Scarlet Witch

Elizabeth Olsen is telling fans to spread more rumors if they want that Scarlet Witch solo movie. Yesterday, the Avenger appeared on Good Morning America with her husband Robbie Arnett to promote their children's book. But, you can't really interview an MCU actor without asking about their future. Fans got a chance to slide some questions in and someone wondered what was next for the Scarlet Witch. Olsen is adamant that she has no idea what to make of these rumors about a solo movie. The actress has maintained that no one from Marvel has approached her after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

A lot of fans are concerned that she met her demise after that film. However, the question of Wanda Maximoff's status is left open-ended at the conclusion of the last MCU feature. Everyone is just going to have to wait for an official announcement. But, keep whispering online, because apparently it works.

"I would love to know myself," she shrugged. "Keep spreading rumors and maybe they'll hire me again!"

Olsen recently spoke to Comicbook.com about her future in the MCU. After Multiverse of Madness, it really could go anywhere. However, if the Wanda Maximoff actress could pick any storyline, she would zero-in on James Robinson's "Witches Road" storyline at some time in the near-future.

"I think fans usually have the best ideas and I genuinely don't know where we go from here and what the limitations are of the MCU because I don't follow what their plans are," Olsen said. "I feel like the fans always know what the plans are, even when they're not announced. And so, I don't. I do have this image…. There are a few images in my head of, I think they're from 'Witches Road,' as she's aging and decaying, while using her power and there's something in that, this older woman, who's aging from her power, that I'm interested in. And I don't really know what that means, but I kind of would love to be old."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now streaming on Disney+.

Are you hoping for a Scarlet Witch series announcement soon? Do you think she'll pop up in a solo movie first or in another Avenger's film? Let us know down in the comments!