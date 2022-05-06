Elizabeth Olsen Weighs in on Possible Scarlet Witch Standalone Film

✖

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is crushing it at the box office, and Marvel fans are already eager to find out what's next for the characters. Folks are especially invested in the journey of Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, the character played by Elizabeth Olsen. Olsen first appeared in the post credits of Captain America: The Winter Soldier back in 2014 and went on to play Wanda in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. However, it wasn't until WandaVision hit Disney+ last year that Olsen really got to dive deep into the character. From angsty teen to devastated lover to sitcom mom to powerful witch, we've seen so many sides of Wanda. Olsen has teased what she wants to see happen next for her character, and she recently addressed the possibility of a Scarlet Witch standalone movie.

"I think I would," Olsen told The New York Times when asked about making another movie. "But it really needs to be a good story. I think these films are best when it's not about creating content, but about having a very strong point of view – not because you need to have a three-picture plan."

When speaking to ComicBook.com, Olsen revealed she doesn't have a specific future in mind for her character, but she did like the idea of something from James Robinson's "Witches Road" story in comics that would see Wanda older.

"I think fans usually have the best ideas and I genuinely don't know where we go from here and what the limitations are of the MCU because I don't follow what their plans are," Olsen said. "I feel like the fans always know what the plans are, even when they're not announced. And so, I don't. I do have this image…. There are a few images in my head of, I think they're from 'Witches Road,' as she's aging and decaying, while using her power and there's something in that, this older woman, who's aging from her power, that I'm interested in. And I don't really know what that means, but I kind of would love to be old."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness currently has a 75% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and an 87% audience score. ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it "an inventive, outrageous turning point for the MCU." The film was directed by Sam Raimi and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo, and Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now playing exclusively in theatres.