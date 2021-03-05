WandaVision Finale Reveals Scarlet Witch's Costume

✖

The final episode of WandaVision is officially available to watch on Disney+ and it was a huge one for fans of Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch. Last week, Elizabeth Olsen's character was finally called Scarlet Witch after years of not having a superhero codename in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It was an exciting moment, and fans were treated to an even bigger reveal this week. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! While battling with Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) Wanda starts to get a better understanding of powers and finally gets the Scarlet Witch costume she deserves!

Wanda's new look is the perfect blend of the Marvel Comics costume worn by the Scarlet Witch and her look from previous films. Fans are absolutely obsessed with the costume, which was one of the finale's many highlights. You can take a look at her new outfit in the tweet from an excited fan below:

#WandaVision spoilers:

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

I CAN’T EXPRESS ENOUGH HOW MUCH I LOVE SCARLET WITCH’S COSTUME pic.twitter.com/9GzgXsi2Yg — -ˏˋ anna ˊˎ- (@captainwandas) March 5, 2021

A while back, Olsen did tease that the big Scarlet Witch name reveal would come into play during WandaVision. SlashFilm's Peter Sciretta tweeted the following after seeing Olsen speak at the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con: "Elizabeth Olsen says the show will be weird, deep and fun. And we'll finally find out why she’s called the Scarlet Witch."

As for more WandaVision, director Matt Shakman recently confirmed there are currently no plans for a second season.

"I love working at Marvel," Shakman told Collider. "It's the best place in the world. They're so great with filmmakers and I've had such a great journey with this show. We have no plans for WandaVision Season 2 at all -- that could change, of course. It all depends on what's the story. We were very focused on telling this story over nine episodes and hopefully coming to a conclusion that feels satisfying and also surprising."

What did you think of the WandaVision finale? Do you like the new Scarlet Witch costume? Tell us in the comments!

All nine episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+. The rest of 2021's Marvel Cinematic Universe line-up includes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiering on Disney+ on March 19th, Black Widow in theatres on May 7th, Loki debuting on Disney+ on June 11th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel is coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.

Watch WandaVision on Disney+.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.