Patrick Stewart Reacts To MCU Rumors: “Who Is Doctor Strange?”

Patrick Stewart is playing coy about those MCU rumors. Asked by Yahoo Entertainment about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the Star Trek legend simply replied, “Who is Doctor Strange?” It’s a smart play as to not reveal anything else about the upcoming project. However, the Internet clearly doesn’t believe him at all. The trailer that premiered during the Super Bowl ended up being a major point of discussion on social media. People were convinced they had seen the back of that bald head before. If that weren’t enough, as Yahoo! Entertainment asked, the character speaking seems to be unmistakably Stewart. However, in spite of all that evidence, the Marvel Studios song and dance requires the actors to play along. More information will come as they gallop towards the release date. But, if you’re expecting the Picard actor to pull an Alfred Molina, its just not in the cards at this point.

Comicbook.com’s Jamie Lovett had the chance to speak to the Picard star last week. As the same question came up, he managed to evade those questions again. “You know, people have been imitating my voice ever since I came on the stage 60 years ago,” Stewart said about that voice in the Super Bowl spot. “So, I can’t be held responsible for that.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/ethanalter/status/1496887284582416386?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Previously, Steward had been adamant about not getting back in the chair. But, clearly something has shifted.

“Here’s the problem… If we had not made Logan, then yes, I would probably be ready to get into that wheelchair one more time and be Charles Xavier,” Stewart explained. “But Logan changed all that. Here’s a tiny anecdote. The first time that Hugh [Jackman] and I saw the film in public was at the Berlin Film Festival, which is where the movie premiered. Shortly after Xavier’s death scene, I found myself getting very emotional, but I had to keep a hold of myself because we were sitting in the middle of this cinema. And then I saw Hugh’s hand come up to his eye and wipe away a tear. I thought, ‘Dammit, the bugger’s crying. Oh, let it out, Patrick.’”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters on May 4.

What other X-Men surprises are hiding in the MCU? Do you think we’re getting Wolverine too? Let us know down in the comments!