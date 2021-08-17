Colin Jost Confirms Scarlett Johansson Is Pregnant

✖

Colin Jost has confirmed he's expecting a child with Scarlett Johansson. Over the weekend, the Saturday Night Live mainstay reportedly confirmed the news during a stand-up set in Connecticut. Page Six says Jost told the audience that he and Johansson are "having a baby," before calling the situation "exciting." That same tabloid initially reported the news in July, claiming the duo was expecting. The child will be the first between Jost and Johansson, and the latter's second. The Black Widow star has a six-year-old daughter, Rose, with former partner Romain Dauriac.

Jost and Johansson officially tied the knot last October after dating for three years.

Johansson has been in the news as of late because of an ongoing lawsuit with Disney over proceeds stemming from Black Widow. As of now, the case has yet to settle and both sides have been airing their grievances very publicly through the media. One attorney for Disney even called Johansson's lawsuit nothing more than an "orchestrated PR stunt."

“It is obvious that this is a highly orchestrated PR campaign to achieve an outcome that is not obtainable in the lawsuit,” attorney Daniel Petrocelli told Variety earlier this month. “No amount of public pressure can change or obscure the explicit contractual commitments. The written contract is clear as a bell.”

“We treated Disney Premier Access (revenue) like box office for the purposes of the bonus requirements in the contract. That only enhanced the economics for Ms. Johansson,” he added.

