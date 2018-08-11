Sebastian Stan Reveals When He Learned His ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Fate & We’re Crying

Acting isn’t always as easy as it looks, and there are plenty of things which make it harder. Plenty of things can effect a performance, but it is only thanks to Sebastian Stan‘s talent that one of his most recent scenes hit the mark.

You know, because he wasn’t told about it until the moment of.

Recently, the actor sat down with Earth’s Mightiest Show to talk about his work as Bucky Barnes in the MCU. It was there the actor was asked about his favorite Avengers: Infinity War outtake, and Stan said it was when he learned that Bucky gets snapped.

Acting out the reveal, Stan stuttered through the scene.

“Wait, I — I disappear? Okay, alright. Sure. No, we’re rolling, okay? I’ll just — will you tell me after. I’ll ask you later”

In the past, Stan told fans a similar story during his appearance at Wizard World Philadelphia earlier this year.

“I remember the day on set and James Young, who is one of my talented, glorious stuntmen … on this film, came up to me and told me what was happening,” Stan explained.

According to the actor, Young told Stan they were filming a scene where Bucky was going to disappear and he needed to collapse onto a mat for filming.

“And I was like, ‘maybe this is it.’ And I remember Anthony [Russo] was talking to everybody, and I was like, ‘Anthony, do- OK, I’ll wait. Uh, do- am I- uh, is this it?’

“And he was like ‘No, well, you know, maybe. But not really. Well, I don’t know.’ So, that’s the way that day went.”

Despite his nonexistent warning, Stan managed to make the scene hurt. The final moments of Avengers: Infinity War are angsty as all get out, and it is Bucky’s sudden disappearance that kicks the chain off. So, maybe there was a method behind the directors’ madness in keeping the snap undisclosed…?

