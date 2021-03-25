Sebastian Stan Relieved By The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Record-Breaking Debut

✖

The second episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier drops on Disney+ tomorrow, and Marvel fans are eager to see what's next for Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan). The show's first episode ended up being the most-watched series premiere on Disney+, which is pretty impressive after the success of shows like Star Wars: The Mandalorian and WandaVision. Stan recently appeared on Good Morning America and was asked, "How does it feel to have a record-breaking streaming show now that everybody’s loving?"

"Look, it’s a relief, you know? We didn’t screw it up… yet. So, it’s good," Stan joked. You can check out a clip from the interview in the tweet below.

“It’s a relief. We didn’t screw it up … YET,” Sebastian Stan says of all the acclaim for #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier on @disneyplus. https://t.co/x32PrWBJQZ pic.twitter.com/N3317q19Wk — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 25, 2021

"I hope people take away from the show that we did not mess up the Marvel brand. This could have went really wrong and we could have been the first bad Marvel show, and we're not," Mackie, a veteran of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier, said during a Thursday virtual launch event hosted by Marvel. "We kept it going!"

As for Stan's character, the actor recently opened up about displaying Bucky's mental health on the series.

"I was excited about that, because I think we talked a lot about it in some of the other movies, and there was never enough time to just sort of explore him after Civil War and where he was at and how much he had confronted, how much there was still left for him to deal with," Stan told ComicBook.com. "So, this is really the perfect time, you know, for both of these characters to be learning more about themselves, the world they're in, and their priorities, and he's right up there with Sam on that."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's premiere is now streaming on Disney+, and the second episode drops on March 26th. The rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's 2021 line-up includes Loki premiering on Disney+ on June 11th, Black Widow in theatres and on Disney+ Premier Access on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on September 3rd, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.

