Sebastian Stan Takes a Shot at Falcon and Winter Soldier Co-Star Anthony Mackie

Sebastian Stan is currently starring in the new action flick, The 355, and he’ll soon be seen playing Tommy Lee in Hulu’s upcoming limited series, Pam & Tommy. While fans are eager to see what Stan has in store, many are also wondering when he’ll be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Stan was last seen as Bucky Barnes in Disney+’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and he claims he’s not sure when or if he’ll be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Bucky’s fate may be up in the air, but Stan is still having fun taking jabs at his Marvel co-star, Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson). While chatting with Collider about The 355, Stan was asked about his history with action and if he dreads stepping into those more demanding roles.

“I only dread it with Anthony [Mackie] because the problem is I have to wait for him for so long,” Stan quipped. “Then it’s like, ‘Are we going to get the shot?’ I’ll tell you one thing, I didn’t have to wait on this film. Everybody was showing up with their A-game. Jessica [Chastain] was not holding any punches and some of them literally did land. But I think action is sort of this weird dance that I don’t know if it still gets the credit that it deserves. Don’t forget about the stunt teams who put in the level of commitment and how they come in and what they do and how difficult that is. But you either look good doing it or you don’t. It’s not something that I feel like everybody kind of learns.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Stan added, “Then I think it’s so much about trust and it’s sort of tedious in a way because you have to really rehearse it, and then finally you have to forget about it, and then you have to adjust it to whatever your partner’s giving you. There’s a lot that goes into it. And then it looks really cool and everything, and you’re like, ‘Oh,’ but it’s always challenging and fun. It never gets boring and the adrenaline is always high. It’s very addictive.”

It was confirmed last year that Mackie will return to Marvel as the new Cap in Captain America 4. While it has not been revealed if Stan is attached to the project, it’s hard to imagine a Captain America movie without Bucky. Are you hoping Stan will return for Captain America 4 or is there another Marvel project you’d like to see him in? Tell us in the comments!

The 355 is now playing in theaters.