Second Printing: Spider-Man’s Back, Kevin Feige Gets Star Wars, and Huge DC Movie Updates

- Spider-Man is Back in the MCU
- “I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said. “Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”
- Kevin Feige is Developing a Star Wars Movie
- “Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige has reportedly been tapped to develop a new movie set in the Star Wars universe, taking advantage of Disney’s ownership of both properties and Feige’s long, unbroken string of major financial successes at the Mouse’s House of Ideas. Feige is a fan, and apparently came up with an idea for a story while meeting with Disney Studios chief Alan Horn and Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy earlier this year. Surprisingly, when The Hollywood Reporter approached Disney about it, Horn seemed fairly willing to talk.” -Russ Burlingame
- Joker Stirs Up Pre-Release Controversy
- “Gun violence in our society is a critical issue, and we extend our deepest sympathy to all victims and families impacted by these tragedies,” Warner Bros. said in a statement. “Our company has a long history of donating to victims of violence, including Aurora, and in recent weeks, our parent company joined other business leaders to call on policymakers to enact bi-partisan legislation to address this epidemic. At the same time, Warner Bros. believes that one of the functions of storytelling is to provoke difficult conversations around complex issues. Make no mistake: neither the fictional character Joker, nor the film, is an endorsement of real-world violence of any kind. It is not the intention of the film, the filmmakers or the studio to hold this character up as a hero.”
- The Batman Adds Two New Cast Members
- Jeffrey Wright is in talks to play Commissioner Gordon in Matt Reeves’ The Batman
- Jonah Hill is in talks to play an undisclosed villain role opposite Robert Pattinson
- The Walking Dead Movies Get Exclusive Update
- The Walking Dead chief content officer Scott Gimple: “I will say that as Rick took us into the zombie apocalypse, and was our avatar in entering this world, he is going to be our avatar in seeing a much bigger world with a lot of things that have been going on behind-the-scenes, out of our characters comprehension, and so, we’re going to discover a whole lot through him, and as there is a little connection to the new show, so people will see some things about the new show and go, ‘Wait a minute. What’s up there?’ So, get ready.”
- The Last of Us Part II Release Date
- “Sony Interactive Entertainment and Naughty Dog revealed the release date for PS4 exclusive The Last of Us Part II with a new trailer showing off the highly-anticipated PlayStation title in action. More specifically, the pair revealed that sequel to one of the PS3’s greatest games will release on February 21, 2020, which more or less lines up with reports and rumors of the game’s release date/window that have been popping up since the turn of the year.” -Tyler Fischer
