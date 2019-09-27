Second Printing: Spider-Man’s Back, Kevin Feige Gets Star Wars, and Huge DC Movie Updates

September is going out on a high note, packing some of the month’s biggest news in its last week. Shocking updates dropped left an right throughout the week, making headlines which some were hoping to see and others no one expected to see. All in all, things are shaping up for an exciting future based on this week’s biggest issues on ComicBook.com, all rounded up for the Second Printing hosted by Brandon Davis.

The biggest news for the week of September 27 has been rounded up into the video above and also linked to the top stories on ComicBook.com below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

What was your favorite story of the week on ComicBook.com? Share it in the comment section or send it my way on Instagram or Twitter!