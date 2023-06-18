Secret Invasion: Disney+ Teases The Return of Nick Fury

Secret Invasion is set to be the first Marvel Cinematic Universe series of the year, and it's finally hitting Disney+ on Wednesday. The new show is expected to see the return of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury as he deals with an invasion of Skrulls, the aliens that were first introduced in the MCU in Captain Marvel. Of course, Jackson has been a staple in the franchise ever since he appeared as Fury in the post-credit scene of Iron Man back in 2008. He has gone on to appear in many MCU projects and was last seen in space in the post-credit scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Now, it looks like the character will be taking on his biggest challenge yet. A new video released by Disney+ teases Fury's return as well as James Rhodes (Don Cheadle), and more...

"Every choice has led to this. Nick Fury returns in @SecretInvasion, streaming this Wednesday on @DisneyPlus. #SecretInvasion," Marvel Entertainment shared on Twitter. You can check out the video below:

Samuel L. Jackson Talks Nick Fury in Secret Invasion:

"He just doesn't wear the patch. The patch is part of who the strong Nick Fury was," Jackson explained to Vanity Fair. "It's part of his vulnerability now. You can look at it and see he's not this perfectly indestructible person. He doesn't feel like that guy."

"Even Nick Fury can be shaken, you know?" Jackson teased. "He's up there trying to process what the fuck happened, you know? And what his place in the world is," he added. "The death of Iron Man, the death of Black Widow, with that stuff going on he just kind of checked out."

What Is Secret Invasion About?

The MCU's top superspy Nick Fury is back in Secret Invasion, the limited series premiering June 21st on Disney+. Samuel L. Jackson returns in the new Marvel Studios series, showcasing Fury's attempt to get to the bottom of a Skrull invasion that goes all the way to the most powerful positions in various governments and organizations on the planet. In Secret Invasion, Fury teams with allies Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), Everett Ross (Martin Freeman), and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), while James Rhodes AKA War Machine will appear in a mysterious capacity. Other newcomers to the Marvel Cinematic Universe include Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Kingsley Ben-Adir.