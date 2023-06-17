Marvel's Secret Invasion Director Teases More Mature, Darker Themes in Series

Secret Invasion is making its debut on Disney+ in just a matter of days, pulling the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise into the spy thriller genre. In addition to praise for the show's ensemble cast, Secret Invasion is being already praised by critics for its dark and gritty tone — and apparently, bringing that to life was a unique challenge. While speaking to ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis about Secret Invasion, director Ali Selim spoke about the collaborative process of finding the series' tone with the help of Marvel Studios execs.

"I mean, Kevin Feige and Marvel said 'This is the tone of the show, and this is what we want it to be, and we want it to be darker, and go for the violence. Just go for it,'" Selim said in our interview, which you can check out above. "And then it's an ongoing conversation as you're editing about 'Should the bullet hit the head, or hit the heart? Where would the bullet hit? And what color would the blood be?' So I think that all becomes a different conversation but ultimately, it all goes back to: how do you best tell the story?"

What is Secret Invasion about?

The MCU's top superspy Nick Fury is back in Secret Invasion, the limited series premiering June 21st on Disney+. Samuel L. Jackson returns in the new Marvel Studios series, showcasing Fury's attempt to get to the bottom of a Skrull invasion that goes all the way to the most powerful positions in various governments and organizations on the planet. In Secret Invasion, Fury teams with allies Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), Everett Ross (Martin Freeman), and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), while James Rhodes AKA War Machine will appear in a mysterious capacity. Other newcomers to the Marvel Cinematic Universe include Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

