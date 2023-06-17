Secret Invasion: Kingsley Ben-Adir Breaks Down That Scene With 25 Copies of Himself (Exclusive)

Marvel Studios is getting ready to release their next big thing with the upcoming Secret Invasion series that will begin streaming on Disney+ next week. Secret Invasion will bring back Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, as well as a bunch of other familiar faces, and introduce us to some interesting new characters. One of those characters just so happens to be the villainous Skrull leader, Gravik, who is played by Kingsle Ben-Adir (One Night in Miami). From everything we've seen in the trailers, Gravik looks like a major threat seemingly with the interesting ability to multiply himself. ComicBook.con's Brandon Davis had the chance to sit down with Adir, who is doing promotion for the series, and he broke down the scene where we see multiple versions of his Secret Invasion character.

"So we shot the whole scene, and then at the end of the day I just had to stand and there were always 20 or so people behind me," the Secret Invasion star revealed to us. "And then they just had Xs on each one of the spots that the people were on, and I just had to go and stand in each of those spots where they put this technology on you to do it. And then they go off and they do morphing and CGI and stuff that's beyond me."

Secret Invasion's Samuel L. Jackson on Welcoming Olivia Colman Into the MCU

Previously, ComicBook.com had the chance to speak with Jackson for Secret Invasion, where the actor opened up one whether or not he welcomed Olivia Colman into the MCU.

"No, of course not," Jackson revealed to us. "I just, I know this is how we're going to do it in this moment. You know, there was nothing like 'This is how we do it. Here is a whole new genre, whole new story, a whole new way of looking at what was happening in this world and she killed it."

"But we were so excited to meet each other. I think we both got quite giggly and clappy. But I do remember there was a great big Sam's hand went we're going to have fun and coming from, you know, a man who's down so many of these films who is clearly universally adored on set as well. Everyone sort of doing their job and then they sort of perk up because Sam's arriving on set and just go we're gonna have a good time. It was such a lovely, a lovely welcome." Colman added.

What happens in Secret Invasion?

Secret Invasion centers around MCU veterans Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Talos (Mendelsohn) as they deal with an invasion of shape-shifting Skrulls who have infiltrated all aspects of life on Earth. Other MCU veterans will include Smulders as Maria Hill, Don Cheadle as James "Rhodey" Rhodes / War Machine, and Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross. New cast members will include Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Carmen Ejogo, Christopher McDonald, Dermot Mulroney, and Killian Scott. The series will be written and executive produced by Kyle Bradstreet, and directed by Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim.

Secret Invasion premieres June 21st on Disney+.

What do you think about this? Are you excited to see Kingsley Ben-Adir as Gravik in Secret Invasion? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!