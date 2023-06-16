Secret Invasion Director Addresses Captain America: Winter Soldier Comparisons

Secret Invasion director Ali Selim addressed those comparisons between Captain America: The Winter Soldier and his Disney+ series. Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis sat down with the filmmaker to ask about all those claims from producers and his stars alike that this was a return to a darker MCU. Selim has heard those claims, but he's focused on delivering a story that stands on its own, first and foremost. Captain America: The Winter Soldier is a beloved Marvel entry, and deservedly so. But, for Selim and this crew, they would love if Secret Invasion was brought up that often by the time its done.

"I guess it's similar in tone. Similar in having being grounded, being human. Slightly darker. But, I hope this Secret Invasion stands alone on itself too," Selim shared. "That it explores a new world in that. It's Nick's inner life, which is a little different than Nick's battling life. And, Nick's return, which is a little different arc in the story. So, any comparisons are welcome and I hope that it also lives on its own."

Secret Invasion Changes Takes the MCU Back to Its Grounded Heights

No one is flying in to help Nick Fury during Secret Invasion. So, the intrigue is there for whatever comes next. Samuel L. Jackson already talked to Vanity Fair about how the former SHIELD director has been thrown into the deep end in the upcoming Disney+ series.

"He just doesn't wear the patch. The patch is part of who the strong Nick Fury was," Jackson explained. "It's part of his vulnerability now. You can look at it and see he's not this perfectly indestructible person. He doesn't feel like that guy."

"Even Nick Fury can be shaken, you know?" Jackson added. "He's up there trying to process what the fuck happened, you know? And what his place in the world is," Jackson says. "The death of Iron Man, the death of Black Widow, with that stuff going on he just kind of checked out."

Secret Invasion's Cast Teases Darker Tone

The stars of Secret Invasion have been teasing how different the MCU series has been for a while. Cobie Smulders is back as Maria Hill and she told TV Line that this is a side of these spies that you have never seen before. We're getting personal on Disney+ with Secret Invasion.

"I'm really excited about it and it's a very different tone that I have seen, especially like having Sam in anything is just a thrill to watch but I think it really like just sets his character up in a really interesting way that I've always wanted to see, so I was really excited about that," Smulders said. "I would like to say it's the most depth I've been able to show off Maria Hill."

"I think that's the beauty of the series that Marvel is doing, is you're able to really like get the backstory of these characters like what is, what are the conversations that happen when they're just sitting around drinking coffee," she continued. "You know, it's not like we gotta get the guy to go do the thing like we gotta save the world, again, you know it's like, well, let's just have a chat. Let's go for a walk, you know, so we get to have those kinds of moments and be a little bit more intimate with the characters, so it's really exciting."

