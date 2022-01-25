Secret Invasion Unites Two Fan-Favorite Marvel Characters for the First Time in New Set Photos

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is headed into some interesting directions in the next few years, telling stories that fans might have never expected to see onscreen. Among them is Secret Invasion, a live-action Disney+ series that will adapt the iconic comic storyline of the same name. Production on the series is currently underway, and new photos show just one of the character team-ups that fans can expect in the series. The photos, which you can check out below, show Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos and Cobie Smulders’ Maria Hill on set together, partnering them up onscreen for the first time.

https://twitter.com/SInvasionNews/status/1485603504211345413?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Secret Invasion will center around MCU veterans Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Talos (Mendelsohn) as they deal with an invasion of shape-shifting Skrulls who have infiltrated all aspects of life on Earth. New cast members will include Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Carmen Ejogo, Christopher McDonald, and Killian Scott. The series will be written and executive produced by Kyle Bradstreet, and directed by Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim.

“I just think what they’re doing right now is so exciting and so cool, and so on the cutting edge of it. I feel like they’re like the Apple of this world,” Clarke explained to ComicBook.com earlier this year. “To be part of that family feels like, ‘Oh my god, I’m in the cool kid crowd. That’s so cool.’ Honestly speaking, the people that are making this are what pushed me over the line to really wanting to do it. I just think that everyone’s heart and heads are in the right place with this one.”

Secret Invasion is expected to debut on Disney+ at a later date. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can do that right here.

