Secret Invasion Set Photo Reveals Cobie Smulders as a Bloodied Maria Hill

Secret Invasion has been filming a healthy amount of outdoor scenes as of late, allowing set-tracking paparazzi to take plenty of snapshots for the shot. Over the weekend, stills of Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn hit online and now, Cobie Smulders’ Maria Hill can be seen in a batch of shots, including one after she’s been bloodied.

Smulders was also pictured alongside Emilia Clarke’s mysterious character, one that may or may not have ties to Nick Fury and the mysterious SWORD organization.

https://twitter.com/SInvasionNews/status/1485366260649054209?s=20

“I just think what they’re doing right now is so exciting and so cool, and so on the cutting edge of it. I feel like they’re like the Apple of this world,” Clarke previously explained to ComicBook.com. “To be part of that family feels like, ‘Oh my god, I’m in the cool kid crowd. That’s so cool.’ Honestly speaking, the people that are making this are what pushed me over the line to really wanting to do it. I just think that everyone’s heart and heads are in the right place with this one.”

“My true understanding of the scope of this world happened when I started doing comic cons,” she continued. “That’s when I was like, ‘Oh, my God, where have you all been? This is madness.’ There’s so much. There’s so much there. And then obviously, now the rise of the blockbuster movie, specifically only being comics. That’s what the entire space encompasses. No longer have you got the blockbuster movie with all of the movie stars in it. You now have the movie star as the IP. The movie star is the thing.”

Smulders and Clarke will appear in the series alongside Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Olivia Colman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Christopher McDonald, amongst others.

Secret Invasion has yet to set a release date on Disney+. What other characters do you hope appear in the series?

