Secret Invasion Resumes Filming in New UK Location

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding out in some interesting ways in the coming years, with a number of blockbuster movies and Disney+ TV shows set within the franchise. Among them is Secret Invasion, a Disney+ series that will adapt the iconic comic miniseries of the same name. While it’s unclear exactly when Secret Invasion will be making its way to audiences, a new report from the Halifax Courier sheds light on the most recent filming location for the series. According to their report, Secret Invasion is preparing to film at the Piece Hall in Halifax later this month.

“I confess to being a massive Marvel geek and so the prospect of filming taking place here in Halifax is incredibly exciting!” Holly Lynch, Halifax’s MP, revealed. “It’s another chance to showcase Halifax to the world and once again demonstrate we can host massive productions like this. Whilst I am against second jobs for MPs, if they are in need of extras, I very much hope they let me know!”

Secret Invasion will center around MCU veterans Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) as they deal with an invasion of shape-shifting Skrulls who have infiltrated all aspects of life on Earth. New cast members will include Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Carmen Ejogo, Christopher McDonald, and Killian Scott. The series will be written and executive produced by Kyle Bradstreet, and directed by Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim.

“I just think what they’re doing right now is so exciting and so cool, and so on the cutting edge of it. I feel like they’re like the Apple of this world,” Clarke explained to ComicBook.com earlier this year. “To be part of that family feels like, ‘Oh my god, I’m in the cool kid crowd. That’s so cool.’ Honestly speaking, the people that are making this are what pushed me over the line to really wanting to do it. I just think that everyone’s heart and heads are in the right place with this one.”

Secret Invasion is expected to debut on Disney+ at a later date.