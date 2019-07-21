Shang-Chi Actor Hilariously Trolls Marvel on Twitter

Last night was a huge night for Marvel Cinematic Universe fans as the entire Phase Four was revealed during San Diego Comic-Con. One of the many films to be officially announced was Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which will star Simu Liu in the titular role. The actor, who is best known for playing Jung in Kim’s Convenience, has been pushing to play a superhero for quite some time, so now that the news is out, he’s been sharing old tweets and it’s extremely delightful.

Thanks for getting back to me https://t.co/FFRuM03p20 — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) July 21, 2019

“OK @Marvel, are we gonna talk or what #ShangChi,” he wrote back in December.

“Well shit,” he replied back to the old tweet after the news broke yesterday.

“Thanks for getting back to me,” he tweeted again.

Here’s another great one:

LOL — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) July 21, 2019

“Hey @Marvel, great job with Cpt America and Thor. Now how about an Asian American hero?,” he wrote five years ago.

“Lol,” he replied today.

Many people commented on the posts to congratulate Liu:

“Congrats dude!!!! Way to go!!,” @Chantal_Thuy wrote.

“Congratulations Simu! I’m so excited for this,” @KeikoAgena added.

“This is the millennial equivalent of a vision board,” @tonykchoi joked.

In the comics, Shang-Chi is raised to become a deadly assassin, and his life gets turned upside down when he discovers nefarious details about his father. Shang-Chi then sets out to right his father’s wrongs, becoming Marvel’s “Master of Kung Fu” and serves as a member of Heroes for Hire and the Avengers.

The film will be helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton (Short Term 12, The Glass Castle) on a script by Wonder Woman 1984’s David Callaham. Awkwafina and Tony Chiu-Wai Leung have also been confirmed for the film, with the latter playing The Mandarin.

